Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.90 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,438 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 216.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 149,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 14.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 152,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 19,308 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 17.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after buying an additional 64,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at $226,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on VICI Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.48.

Shares of VICI opened at $26.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.19%.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 5,100 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $121,992.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.