Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.01 Million Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 44.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.3% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties stock opened at $92.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.88. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.44.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

