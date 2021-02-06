Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.07 Million Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $107.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.22. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $116.73.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.87%.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $2,119,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,726,236.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $255,823.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,802 shares of company stock worth $7,977,002 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Benchmark upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.08.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

