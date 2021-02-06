Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.12 Million Stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TIF. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TIF opened at $131.46 on Friday. Tiffany & Co. has a 52-week low of $103.89 and a 52-week high of $134.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 64.44, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.26.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.45. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $131.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tiffany & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.70.

In related news, EVP Philippe Galtie sold 38,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $5,025,816.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,937 shares in the company, valued at $5,913,259.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alessandro Bogliolo sold 126,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.61, for a total value of $16,710,784.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,745,298.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,136 shares of company stock worth $37,260,854 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

