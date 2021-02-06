Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.19 Million Stock Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,918 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 43,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,261,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 865.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABMD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Abiomed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.00.

In other Abiomed news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total transaction of $2,117,245.72. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total transaction of $403,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,689,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,955,656 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ABMD stock opened at $327.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $325.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.00. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 72.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $231.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.31 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

