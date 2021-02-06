Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.21 Million Stock Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of W. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth $446,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 11.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth $224,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 12.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 40.4% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:W opened at $289.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $270.67 and a 200-day moving average of $274.94. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of -41.45, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. The company’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on W shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $363.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.84.

In related news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.67, for a total transaction of $415,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,646,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,494 shares of company stock valued at $32,525,264. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

