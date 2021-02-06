Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.25 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,834 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Duke Realty by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in Duke Realty by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Duke Realty by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Duke Realty by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its stake in Duke Realty by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $41.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average of $38.76. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $43.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 71.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $248.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DRE shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.64.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.