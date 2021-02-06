Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.27 Million Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in FMC were worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FMC by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,835,000 after buying an additional 134,760 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas acquired a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in FMC by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in FMC by 251.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 11,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FMC. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Rowe increased their target price on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.41.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $86,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,319.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $668,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,098.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,091 shares of company stock valued at $842,309. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $115.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.95. FMC Co. has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $123.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.