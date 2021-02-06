Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.29 Million Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 58.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,216,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,434,000 after buying an additional 3,032,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Datadog by 21.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,876,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,864,000 after purchasing an additional 506,450 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Datadog by 337.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 580,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,311,000 after purchasing an additional 447,982 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Datadog by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,432,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,468,000 after purchasing an additional 366,675 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 207.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,106,000 after purchasing an additional 291,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.06.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $114.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,828.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.96.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.33 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 1,438 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $141,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $269,336.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,590.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,318,627 shares of company stock worth $230,171,094. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

