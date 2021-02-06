Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,652 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 154.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 183.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 272 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 181.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total transaction of $83,660.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,039,749.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 8,000 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total transaction of $994,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,321,490.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,786 shares of company stock valued at $7,628,604 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CTXS opened at $131.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.60 and a 200-day moving average of $132.57. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $100.31 and a one year high of $173.56. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTXS. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.54.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

