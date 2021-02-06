Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.41 Million Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Celanese were worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Celanese by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,006,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $430,517,000 after buying an additional 185,459 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Celanese by 55.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,532,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after buying an additional 1,265,492 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Celanese by 21.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 858,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,216,000 after buying an additional 149,474 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the third quarter worth about $73,861,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Celanese by 37.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,305,000 after buying an additional 126,029 shares during the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $103,117.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,832.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CE opened at $127.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $52.70 and a twelve month high of $140.09.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.02%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.05.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

