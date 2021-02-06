Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.46 Million Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,699 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,154,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $551,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629,118 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Plug Power by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,857,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,372,000 after acquiring an additional 183,697 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in Plug Power by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 4,830,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,770,000 after acquiring an additional 820,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,339,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,795,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,489,000 after acquiring an additional 226,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $65.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of -199.30 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $37,732,499.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,280 shares in the company, valued at $56,294,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 108,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $3,512,155.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,526,681.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,063,892 shares of company stock worth $100,900,293. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

