Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.49 Million Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,941 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 53,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 25.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

CAH opened at $54.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.69 and a 200 day moving average of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAH has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

