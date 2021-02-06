Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Avantor were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avantor during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Avantor during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Avantor by 1,743.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

In related news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 36,016,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $893,559,267.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 412,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $11,162,051.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,147,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,155,274.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,624,471 shares of company stock worth $910,119,771 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Avantor from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.82.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $29.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.83, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.85. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $30.99.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.