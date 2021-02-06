Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,424 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $49.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.95. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

HRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Steven J. Lykken bought 6,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $322,824.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

