Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 22.4% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 65.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RCL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.19.

Shares of RCL opened at $71.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.93. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $120.29.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

