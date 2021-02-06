Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 3,066 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the third quarter valued at about $83,000.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

CDAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.67.

CDAY stock opened at $101.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.32. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $111.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,273.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $414,424.50. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $48,113,445.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,581,947.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 516,074 shares of company stock valued at $49,017,170 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.