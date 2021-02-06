Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,222.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 44,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.29, for a total transaction of $16,448,715.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 893,032 shares in the company, valued at $328,001,723.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.70, for a total value of $307,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 263,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,019,871.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,247 shares of company stock valued at $41,686,188. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.64.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $359.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $371.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.57. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.12 and a 52 week high of $406.75. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.27, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.05%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

