Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,615 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 17,709 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 50,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $977,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $54,798.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,958 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFG. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $52.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.14%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

