Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in IDEX were worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in IDEX by 24.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $677,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in IDEX by 154.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 23,960 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 802,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $192.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.31. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $104.56 and a 1-year high of $211.71.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IEX shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen downgraded IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.10.

In other IDEX news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 152,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total value of $28,913,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,614,434.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $673,418.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,995.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

