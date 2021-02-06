Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Sun Communities by 29.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Sun Communities by 16.3% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities by 8.9% in the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 142,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,101,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Sun Communities by 14.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Shares of SUI stock opened at $148.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.19, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.94. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.34 and a 1-year high of $173.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $134,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SUI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.