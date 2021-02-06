Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Waters by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its stake in Waters by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 232,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,517,000 after purchasing an additional 21,086 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Waters by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 345,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,548,000 after purchasing an additional 48,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Waters by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

WAT stock opened at $283.48 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $154.39 and a 52-week high of $299.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.76.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,277 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total value of $519,042.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $786,655.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $312,771.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,002,540.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,599 shares of company stock worth $1,752,214 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.83.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.