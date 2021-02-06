Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,120 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in NovoCure by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in NovoCure by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total value of $11,006,638.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 123,474 shares in the company, valued at $21,296,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 207,910 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total value of $32,722,954.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,466,777.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,708 shares of company stock valued at $44,534,861. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist raised their target price on shares of NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NovoCure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.78.

Shares of NVCR opened at $175.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 925.58 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.41 and a 200 day moving average of $123.93. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $53.40 and a 52-week high of $182.74.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.