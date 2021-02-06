Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,206 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 5.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter worth $33,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 12.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 17.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESS opened at $258.10 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.81 and a 12-month high of $329.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.88.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $2.0775 dividend. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.25.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

