Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,259 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,981,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,558,000 after purchasing an additional 580,073 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,166,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,455,000 after purchasing an additional 59,243 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 21.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,638,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,454,000 after purchasing an additional 290,158 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 65.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,148,000 after purchasing an additional 604,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 32.0% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,030,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,032,000 after purchasing an additional 249,725 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dali Rajic sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total transaction of $9,333,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 330,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,567,049.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total transaction of $1,487,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,544,974.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 301,540 shares of company stock valued at $58,650,901. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZS opened at $216.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.80 and a 200 day moving average of $157.39. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $224.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ZS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.32.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

