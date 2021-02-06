Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,502 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $69,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,779,876.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total transaction of $746,755.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,205,138.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,585 shares of company stock valued at $31,837,170 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VAR. Barrington Research lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.55.

NYSE:VAR opened at $176.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.32 and a 200-day moving average of $170.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 1.06. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $176.42.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

