Arizona State Retirement System Sells 16,685 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,329 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,685 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 35.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

RF stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $19.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In related news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,415.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $337,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RF. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

