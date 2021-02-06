Arizona State Retirement System Sells 16,930 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,930 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KEY. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 45.8% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,563,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,545 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 49.2% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 7,502,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,356,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,877 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 102.4% during the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 2,482,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 8.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,284,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,555,000 after purchasing an additional 949,194 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KeyCorp from $19.50 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $261,865.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEY opened at $18.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $20.24.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

