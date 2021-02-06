Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,831 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,497 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 991.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 553,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,373,000 after purchasing an additional 502,428 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in PerkinElmer by 4,018.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $600,507.92. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,777 shares of company stock worth $2,496,960. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PKI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.27.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $145.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.91 and a 12 month high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

