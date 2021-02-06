Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,220 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 51.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 359,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,252,000 after acquiring an additional 122,620 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $1,333,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.4% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 379,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Darden Restaurants from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Stephens raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.56.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $131.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of -137.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $133.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,714.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $332,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at $817,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

