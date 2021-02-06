Arizona State Retirement System Sells 240 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Markel were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,099.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,008.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,015.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.67. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $710.52 and a 52 week high of $1,347.64.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,033.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,121.60.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

