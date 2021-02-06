Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,450 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 1,939.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 465.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 19.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

Shares of GDDY opened at $87.04 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $91.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of -28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. The business had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 7,197 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $647,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,091,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,999 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $244,928.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,025,090.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,241 shares of company stock valued at $11,350,645 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

