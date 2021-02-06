Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,529 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John R. Holder bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $101.65 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $108.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

