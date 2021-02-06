Arizona State Retirement System Sells 3,024 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $71,796,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,017,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,496,000 after purchasing an additional 848,740 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 291.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 744,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,630,000 after purchasing an additional 554,354 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,432,000. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 622,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,383,000 after purchasing an additional 393,237 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $85.22 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $68.25 and a one year high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.93.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $4.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. The firm had revenue of $476.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.91.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $133,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,369,306.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,515. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

