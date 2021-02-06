Arizona State Retirement System Sells 3,024 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $71,796,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,017,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,496,000 after purchasing an additional 848,740 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 291.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 744,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,630,000 after purchasing an additional 554,354 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,432,000. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 622,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,383,000 after purchasing an additional 393,237 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $85.22 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $68.25 and a one year high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.93.
Several analysts recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.91.
In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $133,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,369,306.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,515. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
