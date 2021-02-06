Arizona State Retirement System Sells 3,833 Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,444 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,833 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 159.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 461.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $69.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.91. Seagate Technology plc has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $77.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 4,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $234,192.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $897,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,110.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,718,067 shares of company stock valued at $287,379,498 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

