Arizona State Retirement System Sells 3,941 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,101 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,941 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $909,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,607,705.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $96,332.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,572 shares of company stock worth $1,365,002 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James raised Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.83.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $66.39 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.30). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

