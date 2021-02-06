Arizona State Retirement System Sells 3,952 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,952 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Kellogg by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,561,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,833,000 after buying an additional 955,905 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kellogg by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,257,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,200,000 after buying an additional 931,569 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kellogg by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,243,000 after buying an additional 447,080 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,325,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Kellogg by 211.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 390,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,886,000 after purchasing an additional 265,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K stock opened at $58.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.25 and its 200 day moving average is $64.55. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $52.66 and a twelve month high of $72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $5,402,543.22. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $5,276,645.56. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $30,681,727. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on K shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.64.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

