Arizona State Retirement System Sells 5,263 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,994 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,263 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Masco by 229.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Masco by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $56.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $60.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

In other Masco news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $123,692.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.76.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

