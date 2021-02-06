Arizona State Retirement System Sells 619 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 609.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $477,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,736,000 after purchasing an additional 30,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DPZ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 9th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $424.96.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $377.23 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.59 and a 12-month high of $435.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $383.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.91.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

