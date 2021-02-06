Arizona State Retirement System Sells 7,419 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,394 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,419 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 602,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 56,318 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 124.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 70,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 38,931 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,198,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,300,000 after acquiring an additional 12,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.04.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $39.94 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

