Arizona State Retirement System Sells 8,197 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,197 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at $183,348,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at $107,944,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 69.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,150,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,017 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 19.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,779,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,448,000 after acquiring an additional 444,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 18.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,032,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,216,000 after purchasing an additional 311,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $34.25 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $34.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.60 and its 200 day moving average is $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 2.42.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.24.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

