Arizona State Retirement System Sells 861 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Carvana were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 242.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

CVNA opened at $288.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.55 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $302.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total value of $478,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 10,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.11, for a total transaction of $2,139,092.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,607 shares in the company, valued at $534,721.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,934,892 shares of company stock worth $724,752,299 over the last ninety days. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.77.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

