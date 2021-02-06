Arizona State Retirement System Sells 908 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 18.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,159,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,526,000 after acquiring an additional 179,357 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 12.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,064,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,117,000 after buying an additional 120,669 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth about $114,458,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 38.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 534,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,473,000 after buying an additional 148,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 48.7% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 441,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,400,000 after buying an additional 144,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Generac from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Generac from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.08.

GNRC opened at $270.58 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $287.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.31, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.76 and a 200-day moving average of $207.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,999,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

