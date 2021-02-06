Arizona State Retirement System Sells 935 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 70.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.15.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $302.03 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $310.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.27, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $286.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.81.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total transaction of $7,348,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,519.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $1,358,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,988.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,150 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

