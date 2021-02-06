Arizona State Retirement System Trims Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gartner by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,364,000 after buying an additional 20,306 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Gartner by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Gartner by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,335,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Gartner by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 59,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,397,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on IT. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.14.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total value of $156,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,629,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $741,037.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,194 shares in the company, valued at $662,526.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,467 shares of company stock worth $6,219,422. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:IT opened at $164.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.55. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $169.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.46 million. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

