Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,660 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTAP. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on NetApp from $58.50 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NetApp from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Summit Insights raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $67.38 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $70.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.54 and its 200-day moving average is $51.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 15,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $942,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

