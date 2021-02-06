Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Leidos were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $6,545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $106.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $125.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.18.

In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total transaction of $681,770.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,671.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.31.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

