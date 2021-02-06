Ark (ARK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $73.29 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Ark has a market capitalization of $73.29 million and $9.63 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ark has traded up 38.4% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001435 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00008035 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000188 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 155,177,208 coins and its circulating supply is 127,056,311 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

