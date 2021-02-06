ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lessened its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,030 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP owned about 0.09% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $17,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 600.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

ARKK opened at $149.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.06 and a 200-day moving average of $106.40. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $149.85.

