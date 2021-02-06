ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 2.5% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $8,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 580.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 137.7% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,634,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 58,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after buying an additional 18,110 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKK opened at $149.46 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $149.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.40.

